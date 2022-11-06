Paint attack on Royal British Legion headquarters in Dublin branded 'utterly pathetic'

The Twitter post by Anti Imperialist Action Ireland includes a video of the front door of the building at Molesworth Street covered in black paint.

The Gardai confirmed they attended “an incident of criminal damage” at the premises at approximately 6.25pm on Friday.

“No arrests have been made at this time and enquiries are ongoing,” said a Gardai spokesperson.

In posting the video Anti Imperialist Action Ireland said: “Earlier this evening, as part of the annual PoppyWatch patrols, socialist republicans in Dublin paintbombed the headquarters of the British Legion in Ireland. The British Legion are an imperialist organisation that actively fundraise for serving members of the British military.”

They said the intention was to “send a warning to the British Legion that their fundraising in support of Britain’s terrorists in Ireland will never be accepted”.

Replying to the tweet, the Royal British Legion Republic of Ireland said: “Wearing a poppy is a choice – to remember the fallen and care for the living.”

Later the same organisation thanked people for their support saying: “Huge shout out to the many people who have spoken out in Twitter and Facebook against this meaningless act against our office in Dublin on Friday evening. Their objection – our selling poppies during remembrance. Your support means a great deal to all of us. Thank you!”

Paint was thrown at the front door of the Royal British Legion's Republic of Ireland headquarters in Molesworth Street in Dublin

Established in 1921 by Ireland’s World War One veterans, the Royal British Legion based in Dublin is the principle custodian of remembrance for Ireland's fallen of both world wars.

The attack came just before district chair Brian Duffy and standard bearer Geoff Barry represented the Republic of Ireland at the Royal British Legion Northern Ireland Festival at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie, in sharing the post from the organisation campaigning against British, EU and US imperialism in Ireland, said the attack was “utterly pathetic”.

He said: “I hate amplifying these thugs but surely this can’t be viewed as acceptable by either the authorities or the people.”

TUV’s Lorna Smyth said: “For all the talk of a new Ireland and other buzzwords, republicans have once again let the mask slip. Tens of thousands of Irishmen have served in the British armed forces both during the World Wars, when they fought for freedom while Republicans found common cause with Imperial Germany and later with the Nazis, and since.“Of course the values which they sought to preserve – freedom and democracy – will always be alien to republicanism, an ideology based on terrorism and murder.

Dublin-based political commentator Keith Mills said: "Absolutely shocking behaviour. The British Legion in Ireland works to provide support for former soldiers and their families. It has no political agenda. This is a what a real hate crime looks like."

One person on Twitter commented: “‘Poppy watch patrols’? Hatred hangs out of these people!” while another wrote: “Another nail in the coffin of a United Ireland ever happening.”

