Pair accused of dumping stab victim denied bail

Police close to the field where the victim was dumped outside Broughshane in October last year

David Cherry, 39, and Mark Bradshaw, 51, were refused bail over their alleged roles in the attack on a man who was close to death when discovered by chance outside Ballymena, Co Antrim.

Prosecutors claimed he had also been struck with a hatchet and slashed across the face, sustaining a fractured skull and detached jaw, in a row over drug customers.

Cherry, of Waveney Park in Belfast, and Bradshaw, from High Street in Ballymena, are among five men charged with his attempted murder on October 11 last year.

They also face counts of kidnapping the victim and arson of his Volvo car on that date.

The man was wearing just boxer shorts and shoes when found lying in a field on the Lisnamurrikin Road near Broughshane.

The court heard he spent weeks in intensive care before telling police he had allegedly been attacked at the home of 36-year-old co-accused David Coleman, of Fountain Place in Ballymena.

He described going to the flat and agreeing to pack cocaine in a bid to pay off an outstanding debt.

It was alleged that the victim was accused of trying to steal drug customers after Cherry examined his phone.

The man was repeatedly punched, ordered to strip off and told to clean up his own blood, according to the prosecution.

Crown lawyer Michael Wilson claimed a knife was produced, heated on a gas hob and used to stab him in the chest.

The point of the blade was put in his mouth and used to inflict a deep facial slash.

Cherry allegedly laughed along and encouraged the attack before the victim was bundled into the boot of a car.

At one stage he is also believed to have been struck on the head with a hatchet.

As the victim was driven from the scene of the initial attack, Bradshaw was allegedly heard providing telephone navigation for the journey.

“He is believed to be the Ballymena man who gives directions during the kidnapping, assault and abandonment of the injured party,” Mr Wilson said.

The man was only discovered because the driver of a passing bin lorry was able to see over hedges into the field where he had been dumped.

Doctors said he would otherwise have died from hypothermia or blood loss, the court heard.

Opposing bail for the two accused, Mr Wilson expressed “grave concern” for the victim’s safety.

Counsel added: “Police suspect that these men are part of a drug dealing gang.”

Defence barristers argued that they should be released due to anticipated delays in the case reaching trial.

Bradshaw’s lawyer also disputed the evidence linking him to direct involvement in the assault.

But denying bail to both defendants, Mr Justice Scoffield cited the risk of further offences.

“On the Crown case this was an horrendous attack,” he said.