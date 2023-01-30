Pair arrested after 2 cannabis factories found - investigation ongoing

Inspector Gary McCullough said: “At around 9:25am, police received a report of a disturbance in the Kilkinamurry Road area of Ballyward.

"Following further enquiries, officers attended a property in the area and a suspected cannabis factory was discovered.

"A quantity of cannabis plants, suspected cannabis and other suspected Class B controlled drugs were recovered from the property.

“Following the search operation, officers attended an address at the Links area of Strangford shortly after 11am on Sunday 29th January and a further suspected cannabis factory was discovered.

"A quantity of suspected cannabis, cannabis plants, together with associated equipment, was also located inside the premises.

“A man aged 36 years old and a woman aged 50 years old were arrested on suspicion of related offences.

"Both persons were released on police bail, to allow for police to conduct further enquiries.

“We are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

“Our investigation is ongoing and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact the police on non-emergency number 101.

