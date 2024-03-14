Pair arrested after Class A drugs and luxury goods seized from Bangor property released on bail pending enquiries
A 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman who were arrested following a search at a property in the Killaire Road area of Bangor on Wednesday, 13th March, have been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.
They had been arrested after a significant quantity of Class A drugs were recovered, including a quantity of luxury watches, diamonds, paintings, a sum of cash and a Range Rover Sport vehicle.
A suspected firearm was also seized from the property.