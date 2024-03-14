Pair arrested after Class A drugs and luxury goods seized from Bangor property released on bail pending enquiries

A 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman who were arrested following a search at a property in the Killaire Road area of Bangor on Wednesday, 13th March, have been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.
By Gemma Murray
Published 14th Mar 2024, 07:37 GMT
They had been arrested after a significant quantity of Class A drugs were recovered, including a quantity of luxury watches, diamonds, paintings, a sum of cash and a Range Rover Sport vehicle.

A suspected firearm was also seized from the property.