Pair arrested after report of suspicious workmen cleaning gutters

A man and a male youth have been arrested by police investigating reports of irregular charging for work carried out at houses in Newry.

A PSNI spokesman said the pair, aged 15 and 51, had been reported travelling in a white van – calling at homes offering to clean out guttering.

“It was reported the suspects claimed they had completed more work than they had done in one case and charged extra,” Sergeant Kenny Gracey said.

“They were both arrested on suspicion of fraud-related offences. I want to thank the public for their help, and I would encourage anyone who has information which may assist our investigation to get in touch with police in Ardmore on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 335 of 17/07/18.”