Pair arrested in connection with man’s murder

Detectives investigating the murder of Basil McAfee in north Belfast more than four years ago have arrested two people in south Belfast.

The man and woman, both aged 33, were detained by officers from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch this morning.

Mr McAfee’s body was discovered in the living room of his home in Henderson Avenue on Friday, December 20, 2013. He had been the victim of an attack involving an axe and a knife.

The 50-year-old was last seen alive on the evening of Thursday, December 19.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with any information about Basil’s movements on the evening of the 19 December or who saw any suspicious activity in or around Henderson Avenue just off the Cavehill Road that evening to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101 or alternatively people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”