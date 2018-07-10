Pair charged over social media posts during band parade

A man and woman are to appear in court charged with possession of imitation firearms after police investigated social media posts made during a band parade in Randalstown.

The 35-year-old man and 53-year-old woman are accused of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, provocative conduct, and electronic communications offences.

It comes after police investigated a video appearing to show a masked man pretending to fire shots at an Orange parade in the Co Antrim town.

The incident – which was filmed inside a house along the event route – took place in during a church parade on Sunday.

Police recovered imitation firearms during a search of a house at Station Road in the town on Monday.

Both accused are due to appear before Antrim Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 7.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the PPS.