Pair charged with murder of journalist Lyra McKee granted bail

The charged men were appearing by video link at Londonderry Magistrates Court on Friday

The 29-year-old was shot dead by dissident republicans in Londonderry in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area of the city.

Geroid Cavanagh, 33, of Elmwood Terrace, Derry, and Jordan Devine, 21, of Synge Court, Derry, appeared via videolink at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Friday where they were charged with her murder.

They were both also charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life, riot, possession of petrol bombs, throwing petrol bombs and arson.

Lyra McKee. 29, was shot dead by dissident republicans while observing rioting in the Creggan in April 2019

Cavanagh was further charged with robbery.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court the police case was that the two defendants were with the gunman who fired the shot on the night that Ms McKee was killed.

Defence lawyers said the evidence against their clients was weak.

The two defendants were granted bail by district judge Barney McElholm and will appear again in court on October 7.

