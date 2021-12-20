Pair flee as car slams through front of house

The extraordinary crash happened in the Bloomfield Road South area, on the south side of Bangor.

The drama unfolded yesterday morning, and the PSNI are asking anyone who was in the area and witnessed it – or caught it on dash cam – to get in touch with them.

Inspector Barry Edgar said: “Police responded at approximately 7.55am to reports of a car colliding with a traffic light which was removed from its position and dragged some distance.

Alex Easton MLA has reported that joyriders have crashed into a pensioner's bungalow on Bloomfield Road South in Bangor.

“The vehicle then crashed into the front of a house causing considerable damage.

“Thankfully, the house was not occupied and no one was injured. The two males in the vehicle then made off on foot from the scene.

“We are investigating and are appealing to anyone who was in the area at this time, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 686 19/12/21.”

DUP MLA Alex Easton declared himself “appalled” and blamed the collision on “joyriders”.

He also said that the house which was damaged was home to a pensioner.

“This is truly a shocking and appalling incident to have taken place near a primary school, Bloomfield shopping centre and a busy pedestrian crossing,” he said.

“Joyriders have not only risked death and harm to themselves, they have also shown by their actions that they could quite easily have killed a pensioner or a child.

“This incident happened in the morning in broad daylight, as these reckless individuals lost control of a car and crashed through traffic lights and a pensioner’s bungalow.

“Those involved are nothing better than thugs and need to be caught and brought before the courts and sentenced to a period behind bars for their actions.