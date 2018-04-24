Pair quizzed by police after £7k drugs haul

Two people have been questioned by police following the discovery of a cannabis factory in Co Fermanagh.

The pair were arrested after officers carried out a search at a house on the Wattlebridge Road, Newtownbutler on Monday.

PSNI Inspector Jonathan Gordon said: “A substantial cannabis factory containing plants worth more than £7,000 was found during the operation under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“Two people, a 45-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were detained at the property on suspicion of a range of drugs offences including cultivating cannabis and being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

“The pair were subsequently released on bail pending further enquiries.

“The plants have been seized by police along with cultivation equipment and other drugs paraphernalia.

“I would continue to encourage members of the public with concerns or suspicions around drug cultivation or drug dealing to make local police aware. By working together we can strike a blow against those who would seek to bring drugs into our communities.”