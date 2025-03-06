Pair to face trial accused of having sex in grounds of city centre church
Karol Piotr Biernacik, 43, and Adrienne Surgenor, 34, face prosecution over an alleged incident at High Street on November 6 last year.
They are jointly charged with committing an act outraging public decency by engaging in sexual intercourse in a public place - namely the grounds of St George’s Parish Church.
Biernacik, a Polish national with an address at Loopland Road in the city, and Surgenor, of no fixed abode, appeared remotely from custody at Belfast Magistrates’ Court for a preliminary inquiry.
Both defendants confirmed they understood the charge against them but declined to give evidence or call any witness at this stage in proceedings. No further details about the alleged incident were disclosed during the brief hearing.
A Crown lawyer submitted that the two accused have prima facie cases to answer.
Granting the prosecution’s application, District Judge Anne Marshall directed: “They are both returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.”
Biernacik and Surgenor were previously granted bail but currently remain in custody because they have not yet been able to meet the release terms.
Those terms include a requirement to live at addresses approved by the PSNI, a prohibition on drinking alcohol in public, and being excluded from entering the grounds of St George’s Parish Church.