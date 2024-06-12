UDA mural

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have carried out a number of searches and made three arrests in north and south Belfast this morning, Wednesday 12th June.

The searches and subsequent arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to the west Belfast UDA.

Detective Sergeant Gourley said: “A search was carried out at a property in the south Belfast area and two further searches were conducted at properties in the north Belfast area.

“A number of items have since been seized from the properties and will now undergo further forensic examination.

“Three men, aged 40, 43 and 60, were arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing and this morning’s searches and arrests demonstrates the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control.

“We would like to thank the local community for their continued support and will continue to act on the information you provide us.

“I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.”