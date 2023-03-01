Paramilitary Crime Task Force carry out searches on suspected criminal activity linked to UVF - illegal fireworks and electronic devices seized
Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF), investigating suspected criminal activity linked to east Belfast UVF, conducted a search at a house in the Ravenhill Road area of Belfast on Tuesday 28th February.
Detective Inspector Maguire said: “No arrests were made as a result of the search, however, a quantity of suspected illegal fireworks were seized along with electronic devices which will be examined further in due course.
“We will continue in our work to disrupt those involved in criminal activities and reduce the harm they cause in our communities.
“Anyone with information which could assist us can contact police on 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."