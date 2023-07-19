News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) carry out searches at two properties and waste ground in Newtownards into loyalist activity

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) conducted searches at two properties and waste ground in Newtownards on Tuesday 18th July.
By Gemma Murray
Published 19th Jul 2023, 14:49 BST- 1 min read

A PSNI spokesman said the searches were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to loyalist paramilitaries.

A number of items were seized.