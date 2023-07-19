Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) carry out searches at two properties and waste ground in Newtownards into loyalist activity
Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) conducted searches at two properties and waste ground in Newtownards on Tuesday 18th July.
By Gemma Murray
Published 19th Jul 2023, 14:49 BST- 1 min read
A PSNI spokesman said the searches were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to loyalist paramilitaries.
A number of items were seized.