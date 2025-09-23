Parents asked to know where teens are after 60 youths threw eggs at property on the Crumlin Road interface area of North Belfast

Parents are being asked to know where their children are after around 60 youths gathered at the Crumlin Road interface area of North Belfast on Monday 22nd September.

In a statement the PSNI say that ‘shortly before 8:20pm, it was reported that around 60 youths attended the area and eggs were thrown at a property’.

The youths were also reported to have caused traffic disruption in the area.

Officers attended and the crowd dispersed from the area.

Community representatives and youth workers were also in attendance to help prevent any potential disorder.

North Belfast Superintendent Allister Hagan said: “As part of our ongoing commitment to tackle anti-social behaviour across North Belfast and address community concerns, we will have an increased policing presence in the area.

"We continue to engage with relevant key stakeholders and community representatives, to find collaborative and proactive solutions to keep residents safe. “I would take this opportunity to reassure the community of North Belfast, that officers will continue to tackle issues impacting residents.

"We welcome any opportunity to engage with anyone with concerns around anti-social behaviour or other issues.

"Our commitment to tackling anti-social behaviour remains ongoing and officers will continue to make North Belfast a safe place to live and work by working together with key stakeholders and partner agencies.

"I would appeal to those involved in anti-social behaviour of any kind to think seriously about the consequences of their actions, and I would ask local parents and guardians to speak to their young people about where they are and who they are with, and to warn them of the dangers of getting involved in this type of behaviour.

"We all have a responsibility to help make where we live safer for everyone.

"Reporting crimes or incidents that impact on your quality of life helps focus our patrols where they are needed and take positive action.

"Police patrols will be out and about to deter anti-social behaviour, as well as engage with and support local communities.

"If you have any concerns about antisocial behaviour in your community, you can contact us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.