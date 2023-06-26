News you can trust since 1737
Parents at busy school sports day asked to check dashcam after armed and masked man made off with cash from nearby bookmakers around same time

Detectives investigating a robbery in the Waterside are of Londonderry last month are renewing their appeal for witnesses.
By Gemma Murray
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read

At approximately 9.30am on Thursday 25th May a masked man entered a bookmakers on Church Brae and confronted a staff member with what is reported to have been a firearm.

The suspect, who was wearing dark clothing, left with a sum of money and made off on foot towards Tullyally Road.

Detective Inspector Wilson said: "We know that a local school was holding a sports event that morning, and are hopeful that parents who were attending may have seen something that could assist our investigation, or may have captured footage of the suspect on their dashcam.

Poppleton Children's Sports Day 2023Poppleton Children's Sports Day 2023
"If you were in the area of Stevenson Park / Tullyally Road from 9.00am that day and noticed anyone acting suspiciously, please contact us.

“Thankfully no-one was physically injured during the robbery, but the member of staff present was extremely distressed after what was a terrifying ordeal.

"It’s particularly shocking that what is believed to be an armed robbery occurred when the area was busy with families and young children.

“The information you provide could hold the key to locating this suspect."

Poppleton Children's Sports Day 2023Poppleton Children's Sports Day 2023
The number to call is 101, quoting reference 475 of 25/05/23. A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.