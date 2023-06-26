At approximately 9.30am on Thursday 25th May a masked man entered a bookmakers on Church Brae and confronted a staff member with what is reported to have been a firearm.

The suspect, who was wearing dark clothing, left with a sum of money and made off on foot towards Tullyally Road.

Detective Inspector Wilson said: "We know that a local school was holding a sports event that morning, and are hopeful that parents who were attending may have seen something that could assist our investigation, or may have captured footage of the suspect on their dashcam.

"If you were in the area of Stevenson Park / Tullyally Road from 9.00am that day and noticed anyone acting suspiciously, please contact us.

“Thankfully no-one was physically injured during the robbery, but the member of staff present was extremely distressed after what was a terrifying ordeal.

"It’s particularly shocking that what is believed to be an armed robbery occurred when the area was busy with families and young children.

“The information you provide could hold the key to locating this suspect."

