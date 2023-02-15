Parents' hope of new safety laws following son's 'absolutely needless' tractor death

South West College student Neil Graham, 17, (pictured) lost his life in Enniskillen in 2018 working underneath the vehicle whilst on work placement.

Two Co Fermanagh men and a farming business – C and V Loane Limited of Derrybrick Road in Kesh – were yesterday handed fines totalling £50,000 for health and safety breaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil's parents Joy and Eddie travelled from their home Garrison to Belfast to attend the sentencing hearing along with other members of the family.

Neil Graham

Eddie said his son was full of "fun and adventure" and was pursuing his dream job as a mechanic. Joy her much-loved son could fix anything “and was so loyal and dependable”.

Speaking after the fines were imposed, she expressed the hope that what happened to Neil would lead to a change in the law regarding the use of tractors when they are in such as dangerous condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon Brown, 63, of Boho Road in Enniskillen, admitted a charge of being an employer and failing to provide a safe system of work and was fined £20,000.

Jamie Loane, 27,, from Derrybrick Road in Kesh, pleaded guilty to a charge of being an employee and failing to take reasonable care for the health and safety of himself and others. A fine of £10,000 was also imposed upon him.

Loane's family farming business admitted a charge failing to ensure a non-employee was not exposed to risks to safety. It was also fined £20,000. All the charges relate to May 22, 2018.

Neil was on work placement with Brown's agricultural engineering firm in Enniskillen and on the day in question was working on a tractor brought in for repair by the Loane family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crown barrister Philip Mateer KC told the court that Brown "took the fatal decision to start that tractor” when Neil was lying underneath investigating an oil leak, causing the tractor to jump forward causing fatal injuries to the teenager.

When the tractor was later examined, it emerged that a safety feature to prevent the vehicle being started whilst in gear had been bypassed some time before it was brought in for repair.

Brown later stated he was completely unaware of the modification and would not have allowed Neil anywhere near it had he known.