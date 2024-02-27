Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A post on Police Antrim & Newtownabbey social media site says that Antrim and Newtownabbey District Support Team stopped a vehicle over the weekend in the Randalstown area and during asearch of the vehicle ‘a number of edibles were located’.

"These edibles are not over the counter sweets as they may at first appear, they contain cannabis and are designed in such a way to resemble normal jelly sweets,” adds the post.