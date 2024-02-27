Parents warned that sweets containing cannabis have been seized during a vehicle search - 'they contain cannabis and are designed in such a way to resemble normal jelly sweets'
A post on Police Antrim & Newtownabbey social media site says that Antrim and Newtownabbey District Support Team stopped a vehicle over the weekend in the Randalstown area and during asearch of the vehicle ‘a number of edibles were located’.
"These edibles are not over the counter sweets as they may at first appear, they contain cannabis and are designed in such a way to resemble normal jelly sweets,” adds the post.
"Please be aware they are becoming more common on our Streets and we would urge parents and guardians to make their children aware of the associated risks.”