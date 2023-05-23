Parrot disrupts Co Antrim court proceedings with loud squawking noises

Court report

Graeme Devine (49), of Forthill, Ballycarry, is charged with cultivating cannabis and possessing cannabis on October 14, 2021.

The accused was up before the beak via a video link from home when proceedings were interrupted by loud squawking.

The defendant told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena: "Sorry, I have got a parrot.” With the shrill squawking continuing amidst smirks from members of the legal profession perched on court benches, District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant he wanted him to appear in person on a future date.