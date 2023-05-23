News you can trust since 1737
Parrot disrupts Co Antrim court proceedings with loud squawking noises

​​Loud squawking noises echoed around a courtroom on Tuesday as a parrot disrupted a video link court appearance by a Co. Antrim man.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd May 2023
Updated 23rd May 2023, 15:08 BST
Graeme Devine (49), of Forthill, Ballycarry, is charged with cultivating cannabis and possessing cannabis on October 14, 2021.

The accused was up before the beak via a video link from home when proceedings were interrupted by loud squawking.

The defendant told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena: "Sorry, I have got a parrot.” With the shrill squawking continuing amidst smirks from members of the legal profession perched on court benches, District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant he wanted him to appear in person on a future date.

Judge Broderick said: "I am not going to have a parrot on the Sightlink disturbing the court".The case was adjourned to June 6.