Vandalism to the war memorial in Tandragee has been condemned by local councillors.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The memorial has been sprayed with graffiti which appears to say “all in vain”.

The PSNI confirmed they received a report of criminal damage on Saturday (October 25) and their enquiries are ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TUV councillor Keith Ratcliffe said he was “disgusted” by the incident and has reported it to the relevant authorities.

Tandragee War Memorial was daubed with graffiti. (Photo: Keith Ratcliffe Facebook page)

He added: “This is particularly callous as we approach Remembrance Day.

“This should not need to be said; but the sacrifice of the Servicemen and women from our community and the commemoration of their Service sits above politics and public discourse. Those who gave their all deserve our greatest respect and their memorial should never be vandalised to convey political messages.

“Those who feel our freedoms and way of life are under threat should engage in the political process to affect real change. That is what I am in the business of doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This disgraceful act has been reported to the relevant authorities and I trust the memorial will be restored quickly.”

Furthermore, Alderman Paul Berry also condemned the incident and urged anyone with information to come forward.

He stated: “I am totally disgusted as is the local community in the town and we just cannot understand the mindset of someone who would do such a thing on this Memorial remembering those who paid the supreme sacrifice for our freedom.