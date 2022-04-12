It comes after the Metropolitan Police announced 30 additional fines on Tuesday in relation to Operation Hillman, which is looking into breaches of Covid-19 regulations at the top of Government.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices.

“We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to be issued with a fixed penalty notice.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said both Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak should quit following the confirmation.

Sir Keir said: “Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public.

“They must both resign.

“The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better.”

Police have opted not to name those facing fines, citing traditional practices when dealing with out-of-court matters such as speeding fines, but Downing Street said it would confirm if Mr Johnson was among those being penalised.

Scotland Yard said on Tuesday that it had made at least 50 referrals for fixed-penalty notices (FPNs) – up from 20 at the end of March – to ACRO Criminal Records Office, which is responsible for issuing the fines.

Mr Johnson is understood to have been present at six of the at least 12 events being investigated.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “Boris Johnson must resign. He broke the law and repeatedly lied to parliament about it.

“The basic values of integrity and decency – essential to the proper working of any parliamentary democracy – demand that he go.

“And he should take his out of touch chancellor with him.”

Bereaved families have said there is “simply no way” the Prime Minister and Chancellor can continue in post, after the pair were told they will be fined as part of a police probe into allegations of lockdown parties held at Downing Street.

Lobby Akinnola, spokesman for Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, said Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak “broke the law” and “took us all for mugs”.

He said: “There is simply no way either the Prime Minister or Chancellor can continue.

“Their dishonesty has caused untold hurt to the bereaved.

“Not only that, but they have lost all credibility with the wider public, which could cost lives if new variants mean restrictions are needed in the future.

“If they had any decency they would be gone by tonight.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan also called for Boris Johnson’s resignation.

He tweeted: “A Prime Minister who breaks the laws his Government makes and then lies about it isn’t fit for office.

“Families made huge sacrifices and obeyed the law. Many said their last goodbyes to loved ones on the phone while the Prime Minister partied.

“Boris Johnson must resign.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey tweeted: “This is a government in crisis neglecting a country in crisis.