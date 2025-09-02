'Pathetic': MLA hits out at handling of on-the-run murderer James Meehan after he is returned to custody yet again

An MLA has described the justice authorities’ handling of on-the-run murderer James Meehan as “pathetic”, after the serial absconder was once again returned to custody.

James Meehan began his latest period of absconding in December last year, vanishing while he was out of HMP Magilligan on temporary release.

It is at least the third time he has been unlawfully at large, and Ulster Unionist Doug Beattie said his case is a sign that “the whole system is wholly inadequate” for handling absconders.

On this most recent occasion, Meehan fled to the Republic of Ireland where authorities have now taken him into custody pending extradition hearings.

Meehan, 55, was jailed in 2009 for 14 years, having murdered father-of-four James McFadden two years earlier.

The two had been guests at a wedding, where some form of dispute had developed.

Meehan then went to Mr McFadden's house in Londonderry city and lay in wait for him returning home, then fatally attacked him.

He had previously gone on-the-run in 2022, when he spent 14 months at large – also in the republic.

In addition, he had also gone on-the-run just one day before being found guilty of murder back at his trial in 2009.

Mr Beattie, a member of Stormont’s justice committee said that once he had been taken back into custody after his spell on-the-run in 2022/23, Meehan had “fought extradition at quite some cost to the state”.

"He failed in his fight against extradition and was sent back to Northern Ireland to go back into prison,” said Mr Beattie.

"Nine months ago, again on day release – even though he was a known flight risk – again he absconded.”

Mr Beattie said “no doubt he will fight extradition” all over again now.

"In the meantime, the family, whom I’ve been in touch with the last nine months, are absolutely fuming that this man was allowed to abscond,” he said.

“He was a known risk… he should never have been allowed out in the first place.”

He added: “The whole system is wholly inadequate… it’s pathetic.”

As to what can be done, he said: “The justice minister needs to work quickly to change the pre-release criteria so known flight risks like Meehan cannot be allowed to do this again.”

He also believes that the courts need to levy a “serious penalty” on prisoners who abscond, to act as a deterrent.

A statement from the NI Prison Service, issued via the Ministry of Justice, said: “Pre-release testing is a vital part of rehabilitation and resettlement back into society, particularly for those who have served long sentences.

“It is the responsibility of the Northern Ireland Prison Service to prepare these individuals for release and reintegration back into society.

"After being risk assessed, prisoners begin graduated release into the community, firstly under supervision then progressing to short periods of unaccompanied release where they work in the community.

“The reality is that a small number will fail this test. The alternative would be to simply release people without any prior testing which would pose a far greater risk to public safety.

“The Northern Ireland Prison Service has well-established procedures in place for raising concerns which staff are aware of.

"We have many excellent staff who are committed to supporting and challenging prisoners to change.

"This includes reporting any evidence they have of breaches of prison rules to ensure that appropriate sanctions can be imposed on those who are found to have breached those rules.

“Approximately 4,000 people enter and leave our prisons every year.