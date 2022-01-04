Patient accused of raiding staff room at hospital

David Thompson is also accused of breaking into a supermarket on the outskirts of east Belfast and punching an employee.

The 39-year-old, of Southland Dale in the city, is charged with two counts of burglary with intent to steal, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard an intruder stole a computer tablet and set of car keys from staff quarters at the hospital in Dundonald.

Thompson had left by the time police were called to the scene on January 1.

But a short time later officers were alerted to a further incident at a nearby Asda store.

A man had forced open doors to the supermarket and stolen £800 worth of meat products.

A member of staff who confronted him was allegedly punched in the face, causing cuts and swelling.

Police discovered the stolen meat abandoned behind another shop in the area.

Thompson was then located on the Upper Newtownards Road with keys matching those stolen from the hospital, according to a PSNI officer.

Stuart Magee, defending, told the court the accused suffers from blackouts linked to a past brain injury.

“That led to him being admitted to the hospital as an in-patient requiring treatment,” the barrister said.

“He seems to have left, but there needs to be medical inquiries into his state of mind at the time.

“He has very little memory of events thereafter.”

Refusing bail, however, District Judge Mark Hamill remanded Thompson in custody to appear again in four weeks time.