Police say the death of a 75-year-old woman in a road accident outside Castlederg brings the tally of deaths on Northern Ireland roads to 29 so far this year.

Patricia McGarvey died after a three-vehicle collision on the Strabane Road outside Castlederg just after 2pm on Wednesday.

The collision, between the Listymore and Dunrevan Road junctions, involved a blue Audi A3, silver MG HS Excite and red Vauxhall Corsa.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

The three vehicle collision happened about 2:10pm on Wednesday in the Strabane Road area between Listymore Road and Dunrevan Road. Pictured is a general view of the road. Photo: Googlemaps

“First aid was provided at the scene, and the driver of the red Vauxhall Corsa, 75-year-old Patricia McGarvey from the Castlederg area, was taken to hospital via Air Ambulance. She sadly passed away in hospital.

“Casualties from the two other involved vehicles sustained non-life threatening injuries.

“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding what occurred is ongoing.

“The Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield would appeal to anyone with information or who may have dash-cam or phone footage to contact them via 101, quoting reference number 780 12

According to PSNI statistics, there were 29 deaths on Northern Ireland roads so far this year, up until Wednesday this week. This was slightly less than 33 deaths last year but much more than the 14 deaths from 2022.

The largest category of victim so far this year has been drivers aged 25-64, of whom the vast majority were male (15) compared to only three women.

Superintendent Gary Busch told the News Letter that 71 people died on our roads during 2023, which he said was an eight-year high.

" Another 29 have already lost their lives on our roads since 1st January 2024,” he added.

"These numbers are more than a statistic, they are individuals whose families and friends have been involved in traumatic, life-changing experiences.

“Reducing deaths and serious injury on our roads is a policing priority and we all have our part to play in keeping our roads safe.

“Recognising the Fatal Five and the devastating consequences which careless driving can have on those affected by roads deaths and injuries will hopefully enable us to reduce casualties in Northern Ireland.

“Don’t drink or take drugs and drive; slow down; don’t be careless; always wear your seat belt and never use your mobile phone whilst driving."

A string of road tragedies in recent weeks have left communities and families in shock.

Tributes poured in after a 26-year-old woman died following a collision in Aghadowey, Co Londonderry at the weekend. Mother-of-one Louisa Jane Crawford was the driver of a black BMW which collided with a lorry on the Glenkeen Road at around 3.20am on Saturday morning, 8 June.

The local community was also left in shock after Oisin Gregg, 18, from Belleek, died after a two vehicle crash on the Letterboy Road in Kesh on 7 June.

Connor McNeill, 41, also died following a single vehicle in Broughshane on Tuesday 7 May.

Last month three men, one in their thirties and two in their sixties, died in separate collisions in Ballyclare, Poyntzpass and Cultra respectively.