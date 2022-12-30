Cookstown couple Patrick and Shannon Rogers had been sweethearts since they were only 14, but tragedy plucked him away from her and their four children this week - he was only 26 years of age.

Also killed in the same accident was his mother-in-law, Mary Duffy, 52, from Dungannon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Rogers’ wife Shannon and their four children, Alannah, Eimear, Dylan and Eli were all hospitalised in the collision, with what police said were non-life threatening injuries.

Patrick Rogers, 26, from Cookstown, Co Tyrone who along with his mother-in-law Mary Duffy, 52, from Dungannon, Co Tyrone, and a third person, died in a road traffic collision near Cookstown on Boxing Day.

His funeral took place in a packed St Joseph and St Malachy's chapel, at Drummullan, Magherafelt at 12pm.

Fr Laurence Boyle said that Mrs Rogers was unable to attend the funeral in person, however her last ever love letter was read out to mourners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his coffin lay a long stemmed single red rose and a photo of the couple together.

A woman dressed in black stood at the front of the chapel and said that although she could not be here today, they all held Shannon in their hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eleven family and friends queued up to read tributes and prayers at the funeral of Patrick Rogers today. The 26-year-old Cookstown father-of-four died in a tragic road collision on Boxing Day.

Then she read the letter to mourners;-

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To my dear husband,

"You were my everything, my best friend, my soul mate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You had the best brown eyes, gentle hands, and the kindest heart.

The coffin of Patrick Rogers is carried from his funeral service at St Joseph and St Malachy's Church, Drummullan. Picture date: Friday December 30, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You were the best dad, always cracking jokes and the biggest entertainer.

"You were the tickle master, so young at heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You were also the most competitive - you never let us win on the Xbox [playing] on Mario Kart.

"I will love you always and I will be looking up to you when I need help and guidance."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eleven friends and family queued up at the front of the chapel to pay tribute to him.

As each one finished reading they formed up around the coffin, putting arms of comfort around each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One described him as "a dear warm, funny gentleman".

Another said that it was "evident he had touched so many lives" by the fact that there were so many attending the funeral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His business partner said they had grown up together getting into mischief and fishing. As adults they had started up a contract business together, he said, adding that Patrick was always a source of valuable advice.

Another said simply: "He was the type of man you want your son to grow up into."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fr Boyle said Patrick was a master electrician and joiner and loved looking up how to fix things on the internet.

He likened the trauma the family circle is suffering as akin to that of the disciples after the death of Christ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the road to Emmaus, he said, unbeknownst to the disciples, Christ walked alongside and listened to their grief, he said.

He likened this to the walk of faith for Shannon and their children as they try to cope with their shattered hopes and dreams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple had been together since age 14, which many had wrongly assumed was merely "puppy love" he said.

Also killed in the collision was Jennifer Elizabeth Acheson, 80, who was driving a silver Volkswagen Golf. She was the sister of former UUP MEP Lord John Kilclooney.

Advertisement Hide Ad