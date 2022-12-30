Patrick Rogers funeral: Wife of Cookstown man killed in Boxing Day crash pens last love letter to 'best friend and soul mate'
The last love letter from a wife to her husband was read at his funeral today - after his tragic death in a Boxing Day road accident.
Cookstown couple Patrick and Shannon Rogers had been sweethearts since they were only 14, but tragedy plucked him away from her and their four children this week - he was only 26 years of age.
Also killed in the same accident was his mother-in-law, Mary Duffy, 52, from Dungannon.
Mr Rogers’ wife Shannon and their four children, Alannah, Eimear, Dylan and Eli were all hospitalised in the collision, with what police said were non-life threatening injuries.
His funeral took place in a packed St Joseph and St Malachy's chapel, at Drummullan, Magherafelt at 12pm.
Fr Laurence Boyle said that Mrs Rogers was unable to attend the funeral in person, however her last ever love letter was read out to mourners.
On his coffin lay a long stemmed single red rose and a photo of the couple together.
A woman dressed in black stood at the front of the chapel and said that although she could not be here today, they all held Shannon in their hearts.
Then she read the letter to mourners;-
"To my dear husband,
"You were my everything, my best friend, my soul mate.
"You had the best brown eyes, gentle hands, and the kindest heart.
"You were the best dad, always cracking jokes and the biggest entertainer.
"You were the tickle master, so young at heart.
"You were also the most competitive - you never let us win on the Xbox [playing] on Mario Kart.
"I will love you always and I will be looking up to you when I need help and guidance."
Eleven friends and family queued up at the front of the chapel to pay tribute to him.
As each one finished reading they formed up around the coffin, putting arms of comfort around each other.
One described him as "a dear warm, funny gentleman".
Another said that it was "evident he had touched so many lives" by the fact that there were so many attending the funeral.
His business partner said they had grown up together getting into mischief and fishing. As adults they had started up a contract business together, he said, adding that Patrick was always a source of valuable advice.
Another said simply: "He was the type of man you want your son to grow up into."
Fr Boyle said Patrick was a master electrician and joiner and loved looking up how to fix things on the internet.
He likened the trauma the family circle is suffering as akin to that of the disciples after the death of Christ.
On the road to Emmaus, he said, unbeknownst to the disciples, Christ walked alongside and listened to their grief, he said.
He likened this to the walk of faith for Shannon and their children as they try to cope with their shattered hopes and dreams.
The couple had been together since age 14, which many had wrongly assumed was merely "puppy love" he said.