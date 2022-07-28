Patrol car border ‘incursion’ claim questioned by Garda

According to a report on the Donegal Live website, the car was photographed on the Lurganboy Road in recent days, resulting in unionist representatives expressing concerns at the “incursion”.

The online article quotes West Tyrone DUP MLA Tom Buchanan as saying he has written to the Garda commissioner requesting a full investigation.

“This incident needs to be fully investigated, as it was well within the border,” he said.

The social media image of a Garda patrol reported to have been a short distance from Castlederg.

DUP councillor Maurice Devenney is also quoted as saying: “I can understand 100 yards or so when you realise you’re not in your own territory but to be almost near Castlederg town, that’s a long way from the border.

“I’m just raising concerns as to how this happened and what was the need for the garda car to be in that area.”

Previous use of the image online was not identified during a Google Image search.

In a statement to the News Letter, a spokesman said: “An Garda Síochána (AGS) does not comment on images posted on social media the authenticity or origin of which are not verified. AGS understands that these images are not recent and have appeared before on social media.”

He added: “An Garda Síochána and the PSNI have an excellent working relationship and have agreed protocols between both organisations for close working co-operation along the border.