Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have charged a 20-year-old man with manslaughter, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon. He is expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Friday 21 October.The charges relate to circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Omagh on Sunday, named locally as Paul Brown.

On Monday Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “We received a report at around 11.55pm [on Sunday] about an incident involving a man armed with a machete, outside a house, in the Slievecoole Park area of the town.”

He added that sadly, one of the men, aged 53, who had been administering first aid, died a short time later. Another man was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries to his hand.

Paul Brown who died after a machete incident outside a house in the Slievecoole Park area of Omagh just before midnight on Sunday.