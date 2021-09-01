Paul Quinn murder: Mum hopeful son’s IRA killers will face justice

Paul Quinn was beaten to death in Co Monaghan in 2007

Paul Quinn was beaten to death by a mob in a cattle shed just south of the Irish border in 2007, with local IRA members widely blamed for the killing, which was said to have arisen from a long-standing personal dispute.

Mr Quinn, who was from Cullyhanna in south Armagh, was found badly beaten in Castleblaney in Co Monaghan.

The case remains unsolved.

His mother, Breege Quinn, met with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July.

Following that meeting, she told the News Letter: “It was a very positive meeting.

“He stated that progress has been made following the ‘serious case review’, and that significant recommendations are being followed up.

“I’m hopeful that some of those recommendations [will] lead to a breakthrough.”

She added: “I will continue to fight for justice for my son Paul.”

Earlier this week, Irish broadcaster RTE reported that Mr Harris had met with police officers in Monaghan, where he was given an update on the investigation.

Ms Quinn, writing on social media website Twitter, said: “We are pleased to see Garda Commissioner Drew Harris meeting with the team investigating Paul’s murder.”