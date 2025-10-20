'Paul was only 21, with his whole life ahead of him' - Fresh appeal launched for answers to Paul Quinn murder on 18th anniversary

A fresh appeal has been launched for information about the brutal murder of Paul Quinn after being lured to a shed by a number of men 18 years ago.

In a statement An Garda Síochána say: ‘Monday, 20th October 2025, marks the 18th anniversary of the murder of 21-year-old Paul Quinn in Co Monaghan.

‘Paul was murdered in the Tullyvanus area on Saturday, 20th October, 2007, after being lured to a shed by a number of men and the investigation into his murder is ongoing’.

They say that during the course of this investigation, 23 people have been arrested.

They say this includes 14 persons who were arrested in this jurisdiction by An Garda Síochána and 9 persons who were arrested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

‘In March 2020, a thematic review of this investigation was completed by the Garda Serious Crime Review team,’ adds the statement.

‘Gardaí continue to work with their colleagues in the Police Service of Northern Ireland in efforts to solve this crime.

‘The solving of this murder is of the utmost priority for An Garda Síochána and any information received will be treated with absolute confidentiality.

‘Gardaí believe that there are still people with information in the community who have yet to come forward’.

Superintendent Ronan Carey said: "We firmly believe that the answers to this murder or the evidence that we require to progress this investigation lies within the community.

"That relationships change or the nature of them, and that people may be in a position now to provide answers to us or come forward to us and give us information that they may not have been previously in a position to do so.

"We want to provide the answers, and we want to provide justice to Paul, to his mother, Breege, and his father, Stephen.”

Liaison continues with the Quinn family, who are updated regularly on any developments in the case.

Breege Quinn, Paul’s mother said: "The Gardaí are still investigating the murder. Please go and give us justice. It's no easier today than it was that evening that he died.”

An Garda Síochána appeals to anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you might believe it to be, to contact Castleblayney Garda Station on 042 9747900 or any Garda station, or anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

And a new post on Facebook page Quinn Support Group says:

‘Remembering My Beautiful Son, Paul – Today marks 18 long years since my beautiful son, Paul, was taken from us in the most brutal way imaginable.

‘Not a day goes by that I don’t think of him — his laughter, his kindness, his courage.

‘Paul was only 21, with his whole life ahead of him.

‘He deserved so much more than what was done to him.

‘Eighteen years on, and still no one has been held accountable for his murder.

‘Eighteen years of waiting, of fighting, of asking for justice that never seems to come.

‘The pain of losing a child never fades, but the silence and lack of justice make it so much harder to bear.

‘All I want is the truth. All I want is justice for Paul. My son was not just a name in a headline — he was loved deeply, and he is missed every single day.