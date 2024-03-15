Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paula Elliott, 52, has been described by the PSNI as a high-risk missing person.

She was last seen on CCTV cameras leaving the Sprucefield Court area of Lisburn, Co Antrim, at 5.30pm on the evening of Tuesday March 5.

A PSNI spokesperson said Ms Elliott then made her way to Warren Gardens at around 5.36pm.

Paula Elliott has been missing for 10 days. She was last seen on CCTV cameras leaving the Sprucefield Court area of Lisburn, Co Antrim, at 5.30pm on the evening of Tuesday March 5

From Warren Gardens, she was seen travelling along the Hillsborough Road at 5.39pm, driving a red Citroen C4 car, which was found a short time later parked near the Lagan Towpath.

The spokesperson said: “At the time, Paula was believed to have been wearing a grey/silver coloured Michael Kors puffer-style jacket with black leggings, multi-coloured Sketchers trainers and sunglasses, and had her hair tied up with a pink crocodile clip.

“Paula is described as having dark-coloured hair, approximately 5ft in height, and would have a medium to large build.

