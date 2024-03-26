Pay for police officers in Northern Ireland is to increase by 7%, following approval by the justice minister
and live on Freeview channel 276
Naomi Long said the pay award is consistent with the recommendations of the independent police remuneration review body.
She said the rise is in recognition of their “vital work”, adding: “Police officers play a crucial role in our society in upholding justice and safeguarding our communities and for that I thank them.”
The PSNI has confirmed that this pay remit is affordable from within the organisation’s 2023-24 budget allocation.
Although future budgets have not been set, the PSNI has confirmed it will ensure that the cost of this pay remit is prioritised from within the future budgets allocated.
PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said: “Since taking up post in November last year, I have been relentless in making sure that my voice has been heard to ensure our officers get the 7% pay award that they deserve.
“The Service Executive Team and I have been working closely with colleagues in the Department of Justice and the Department of Finance and I welcome today’s announcement.
“I want to reassure police staff colleagues that I am also fully committed to ensure that they get their pay award and that I will continue to work to secure that outcome.”