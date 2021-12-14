Payouts to Miami Showband victims

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 13th December 2021 Relatives of those killed and injured in the Miami Showband massacre successfully sue the MoD and police over their deaths. The action was settled today at the High Court in Belfast.

The resolutions reached in their legal actions against the Ministry of Defence and the PSNI were announced yesterday at the High Court in Belfast.

Powerful victim impact statements were also given by the wounded band members and those bereaved in the atrocity.

Clearly moved by what he was told, the judge said their accounts would remain with him for the rest of his life.

One of Ireland’s most popular cabaret acts, the Miami Showband was targeted as they travelled home to Dublin following a gig in July 1975.

A fake army patrol made up of UDR soldiers and UVF members stopped them at the bogus checkpoint outside Newry, Co Down.

Band members were made to line up at the side of the road while attempts were made to hide a bomb on the tour bus.

The device exploded prematurely, killing some of the would-be bombers.

Their accomplices then opened fire on the band, murdering lead singer Fran O’Toole, guitarist Tony Geraghty and trumpeter Brian McCoy.

Two other band members, Des McAlea and Stephen Travers, were also injured but survived the atrocity.

In 2011 a report by the Historical Enquiries Team raised collusion concerns around the involvement of an RUC Special Branch agent.

It found that notorious UVF boss Robin ‘The Jackal’ Jackson, a one-time UDR member who died in 1998, had been linked to one of the murder weapons by fingerprints.

Jackson, a suspected RUC Special Branch agent linked to scores of murders, claimed in police interviews he had been tipped off by a senior police officer to lie low after the killings.

He went on trial charged with possession of a silencer attached to a pistol used in the murders but was subsequently acquitted.

Two serving members of the UDR were, however, eventually convicted for their part in the attack.

Writs were issued against both the MoD and chief constable on behalf of four of the band members, seeking damages for assault, trespass, conspiracy to injure, negligence and misfeasance in public office.

In court yesterday the legal actions were settled without any admission of liability.

Mr Travers is to receive £425,000 in damages, while Mr McAlea’s payout was confirmed as £325,000.

The personal representatives of Mr O’Toole and Mr McCoy are to receive £375,000 and £325,000 respectively.

All four plaintiffs were awarded legal costs in bringing the cases through their solicitor Michael Flanigan.

In an unusual move, Mr Justice McAlinden granted an opportunity for the victims to set out how they have suffered.

Mr Travers told the court about his “great adventure” travelling to shows with band mates who became close friends during the “hot summer of ‘75”.

“I loved playing with them, it was a brilliant, exciting band,” he said.

Recalling his murdered musical colleagues, Mr Travers said: “Sadly my abiding memories of these three talented young men, who I had just been on stage with ... are forever fused with the most horrific, ever-present images imaginable.”

From the age of 24 his life was defined by a “terrible, premature sadness”.

Mr McAlea said they had finally obtained justice after 46 years.

He also described the “enormous” impact on his mental and physical health.

“I wake up to these murders every day of my life,” he said.

“There are photographs of Fran, Brian and Tony in my apartment. That night will live with me until the day I die.”

He added: “Every time I journey to the south of Ireland I stop at the scene of the massacre. It is very painful, I lay flowers and I say my prayers.