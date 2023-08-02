Pensioner arrested for GBH after allegedly attacking man with a bottle of bleach in Coleraine town centre
At about 2.20pm today it was reported a man entered a shop in the Church Street shopping area of Coleraine and purchased a bottle of bleach.
The PSNI said that “upon exiting the premises he poured the contents of the bleach bottle over a man, aged in his 20s”.
First aid was provided to the man at the scene.
Officers arrested a 68-year-old man on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, using a corrosive substance with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.
He remains in custody at time of writing.
The PSNI said: "I would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened or has any information that could help with our investigation to contact us on 101, quoting reference 982 of 02/08/23.”
"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .”