Pensioner arrested for GBH after allegedly attacking man with a bottle of bleach in Coleraine town centre

At about 2.20pm today it was reported a man entered a shop in the Church Street shopping area of Coleraine and purchased a bottle of bleach.

The PSNI said that “upon exiting the premises he poured the contents of the bleach bottle over a man, aged in his 20s”.

First aid was provided to the man at the scene.

Generic image of handcuffs

Officers arrested a 68-year-old man on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, using a corrosive substance with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

He remains in custody at time of writing.

The PSNI said: "I would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened or has any information that could help with our investigation to contact us on 101, quoting reference 982 of 02/08/23.”