News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings

Pensioner arrested for GBH after allegedly attacking man with a bottle of bleach in Coleraine town centre

A man, aged 68, has been arrested for allegedly pouring a bottle of bleach on someone in a town centre street.
By Adam Kula
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 22:41 BST- 1 min read

At about 2.20pm today it was reported a man entered a shop in the Church Street shopping area of Coleraine and purchased a bottle of bleach.

The PSNI said that “upon exiting the premises he poured the contents of the bleach bottle over a man, aged in his 20s”.

First aid was provided to the man at the scene.

Generic image of handcuffsGeneric image of handcuffs
Generic image of handcuffs
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers arrested a 68-year-old man on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, using a corrosive substance with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

He remains in custody at time of writing.

The PSNI said: "I would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened or has any information that could help with our investigation to contact us on 101, quoting reference 982 of 02/08/23.”

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .”