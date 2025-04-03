Pensioner facing stalking and harassment charges relating to Newry, Mourne and Down councillor

Councillor Jarlath Tinnelly.

A Co Down pensioner is due in court charged under stalking legislation with threatening an elected representative.

The 68-year-old male from Warrenpoint is alleged to have harassed a Newry, Mourne and Down District councillor seeking re-election in 2023.

The charges relate to Independent councillor Jarlath Tinnelly.

Details of one the charges allege that the accused man ‘behaved in a threatening and abusive manner which would be likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm’.

The Local Democrcy Reporting Service (LDRS) understands the defendant is due to appear at Newry magistrates on April 25, charged with threatening and abusive behaviour under the Protection from Stalking Act on dates from 1 May to 25 July, 2023.