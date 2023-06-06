News you can trust since 1737
Pensioner released after questioning in connection with Sean Fox murder probe

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Sean Fox in west Belfast last October have released a 67-year-old man.
By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 07:58 BST

A PSNI statement said, the pensioner who was arrested on June 5, has been released following questioning.

And the investigation is ongoing.

Sean Fox was shot dead inside the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on the Suffolk Road in west Belfast on the afternoon of Sunday 2 October 2022.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 1120 of 02/10/2022.

Information, including CCTV and dash cam footage, can be provided to police via the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22R23-PO1

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

