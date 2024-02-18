Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened at the home of a man aged in his 70s in the Saintfield Road area of Lisburn on Saturday evening.

Police are appealing for information.

“Police received a report shortly before 11.30pm on Saturday, February 17 that between 10pm and 10.30pm on the same evening, five masked men entered a house in the Saintfield Road area,” a police spokesperson said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at the home of a man aged in his 70s in the Saintfield Road area of Lisburn on Saturday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A man, aged in his 70s, who was inside the house at the time, was threatened by the suspects, who were all wearing black clothing, balaclavas and long black gloves.

“The men rummaged through a number of rooms in the house and the rest of the property outside. They left on foot without taking anything.

“Although the victim was not physically injured, he was left extremely shaken by what happened.