Pensioner stood outside woman’s bedroom window committing sex act on himself

David Mahwinney claimed to have no memory of carrying out the act earlier this month because he had spent the day drinking liqueur.

The 69-year-old, who has a history of exposing himself at victims’ homes, was also put on the sex offenders register for a further seven years.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he was caught in the latest incident at Eglantine Avenue in the south of the city on April 15.

Laganside Courts

A passer-by informed the woman that someone had been standing at the side of her house for up to 10 minutes that evening.

When she went to check with a friend, they discovered a man looking in one of the bedrooms.

“They went back into the bedroom and saw the same male standing at the window with his penis exposed over the top of his waistband and masturbating,” a prosecution lawyer said.

Police were alerted and arrested Mawhinney at the scene after he repeatedly shouted and swore at officers.

“During interviews he stated that he could not recall what had happened as he had been drinking Sambuca since 10am that morning,” the prosecutor added.

Mawhinney, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to charges of exposure and disorderly behaviour.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd told the court his client’s offending was linked to a heavy consumption of alcohol.

“He’s an educated man from a good background, but for the last 10 to 15 years he’s been homeless and seems to prefer living on the streets,” counsel said.

Imposing five months’ custody for the new offences, District Judge George Conner ordered Mawhinney to serve a further month from a previous suspended sentence.