Pensioner to appear in court charged with rape, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain
A 71-year-old man has been charged to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today with offences which include rape, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain.
By Gemma Murray
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 9:44 am
A PSNI statement adds: “As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”
The charges came about after the search of premises in Carryduff on 21 March.