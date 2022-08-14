Pensioners homes the target of distraction burglars claiming to be from the Water Board in weekend incidents in County Down

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI

Detective Sergeant Stewart said: “Between 11am and 1pm yesterday, we received two reports that a man claiming to be from the Water Board had gained entry to the homes of two men aged in their 70s in Killyleagh and Saintfield.

“At approximately 11.15am, the man called to the property in Killyleagh, checked the water and left. It is believed that a second man entered the house while the owner was distracted.

“A significant sum of money was discovered missing shortly after the man had left.

“At approximately 11.30am, a neighbour reported that two men had approached the home of another man aged in his 70s in the Saintfield area. Only one man entered the house, checked the water and left. Nothing was taken.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in these areas at the time or who may have noticed a black ford Mondeo car, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 802 of 13/08/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/