All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

People return to homes after improvised explosive removed from property in Londonderry

People have returned to their homes after an improvised explosive device was removed from a property in Londonderry.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 8th Jan 2024, 20:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police received a report of a suspicious object at a property at Barrs Lane in the Ballymagroarty area of Londonderry after 10.55am on Monday.

A number of homes were evacuated and road users were asked to avoid the area as police attended the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Inspector O'Flaherty said that the object was an improvised explosive device and has been removed and taken away for further forensic examinations.

People have returned to their homes after an improvised explosive device was removed from a property in LondonderryPeople have returned to their homes after an improvised explosive device was removed from a property in Londonderry
People have returned to their homes after an improvised explosive device was removed from a property in Londonderry

"A number of homes were evacuated as officers conducted a public safety operation," he said.

"Residents have now returned to their homes and police would like to thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation.

"Inquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 534 08/01/24."