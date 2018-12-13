Person claiming to be missing N.I. teen tells PSNI 'I'm sweet' on social media

An individual claiming to be 15 year-old girl Anna Mae Morrison, who was reported as missing by her family, has told police investigating the girl's disappearance "I'm sweet" on social media.

PSNI, based in the Derry and Strabane policing district, posted a missing person appeal on Facebook on Wednesday evening.

An individual claiming to be the missing teenager commented on the appeal in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"I'm sweet," she said.

The PSNI replied to the comment left immediatley.

"Maybe so but police still need to make contact with you. Give us a call," said the police.

MISSING: 15 year-old Anna Mae Morrison.

The PSNI has since removed the appeal from social media.