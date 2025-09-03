Personal development course with language certificate scam cost unsuspecting Northern Ireland man £20,000

The public is being asked to be cautious of fraudulent websites and online advertisements claiming to offer personal development courses, language courses and certificates after a victim lost £20,000.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Inspector Hutchinson said: “Just this week, police received a concerning report of an individual being lured to a scam website, which promised a language certificate the individual required for personal development reasons.

"Unfortunately, from what seemed like a legitimate site offering a reasonable amount for the certificate and a quick turnaround time, this turned out to be a scam, with the victim losing £20,000, following requests for more and more money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We see these incidents time and time again, where victims are encouraged to pay an amount upfront, providing personal details and even banking information, before being taken advantage of and pressured into paying more to get what they originally asked for, and this is what happened in this incident, leaving the victim not only out of pocket, but with the realisation that they were lied to all along and no actual certificate would be sent".

Scam

He added that is it “so important that the public, and particularly elderly individuals or those who care for loved-ones who are more vulnerable and susceptible to falling victim to a scam, are aware of the consequences of not doing accurate research before parting with money”.

"On so many occasions, these types of incidents could be avoided if the following steps were followed: -Look out for websites with limited contact details or no verifiable business address -Be mindful of high pressure tactics urging immediate payment or ‘limited time offers’ -Watch out for requests for personal identification or banking details beyond what is necessary -Be aware of poor grammar or spelling mistakes, or unprofessional website designs – sounds simple but these small signs could be a red flag”.

“Scammers are exploiting people’s genuine desire for self-development and I urge the community to thoroughly do research before sharing any personal information or sending money. Remember, if something sounds too good to be true, it usually is!,” he added. The best way to fight scams and not lose money is to Stop. Check. Report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have been a victim of a scam, report it to police online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or call on 101, to your bank immediately, online at www.actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040. You can also forward scam texts to 7726.