Peter Robinson ‘horrified’ by Shinzo Abe murder

Mr Abe, 67, was shot from behind while making a campaign speech and died a short time later in hospital.

Former Northern Ireland first minister Mr Robinson met Mr Abe when world leaders gathered in Fermanagh for the G8 Summit in June 2013.

The then DUP leader was invited by Mr Abe to visit Japan later the same year, along with deputy first minister Martin McGuinness.

At the time, Mr Robinson welcomed the chance to visit Japan, saying it was an important opportunity to develop trade and investment relationships.

Following the attack on Mr Shinzo, Mr Robinson posted a personal message on Facebook.

“Saddened by the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Horrified by his assassination. He was a special friend of Northern Ireland.

“Carried out engagements while here for the G8 and later invited and met Martin and I to Japan for investment visit and meetings.”

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe at Titanic Belfast in 2013 along with Peter Robinson, Martin McGuinness, Arlene Foster and deputy chief cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato. Picture: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Arlene Foster, who also led the DUP and served as NI First Minister, also posted a response on social media.

In a Twitter message, she said: “Back in 2013 I welcomed Shinzo Abe to Northern Ireland for the G8 summit in Enniskillen. How awful that he has lost his life in such a violent way.”

Past and present UK prime ministers have also paid tribute to Mr Abe, with Boris Johnson praising Mr Abe for his “global leadership”.

Mr Johnson said: “His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people.

“The UK stands with you at this dark and sad time.”

Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of an attack that sent shockwaves across a country known as one of the safest in the world.

Speaking ahead of his visit to Japan in 2013, Mr Robinson said: “Japan is an important and growing export market for Northern Ireland companies, currently worth in excess of £32m.