Petrol bomb found last night at front of NI home - 'thankfully no one was injured'

A statement from the PSNI says that detectives are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage at a house in Newry on Sunday, 6th March.

Detective Sergeant Best said: “Shortly before 10.25pm it was reported that a suspected petrol bomb was found at the front of a property in the Flagstaff Court area.

“The petrol bomb had not ignited and no damage was caused to the property.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI search

"Thankfully, no one was injured.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have witnessed any suspicious activity is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1858 of 06/03/22.”