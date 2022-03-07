Petrol bomb found last night at front of NI home - 'thankfully no one was injured'
Police have told of their relief that noone was injured after a petrol bomb was found at the front of a property on Sunday in Newry.
A statement from the PSNI says that detectives are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage at a house in Newry on Sunday, 6th March.
Detective Sergeant Best said: “Shortly before 10.25pm it was reported that a suspected petrol bomb was found at the front of a property in the Flagstaff Court area.
“The petrol bomb had not ignited and no damage was caused to the property.
"Thankfully, no one was injured.
“Enquiries are continuing and anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have witnessed any suspicious activity is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1858 of 06/03/22.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.