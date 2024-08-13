Petrol bomb thrown at front door of house and car burnt out in Newry incident

A car in the Helen’s Terrace area of Newry, where police are investigating an arson attack on a car and property. The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

A petrol bomb was thrown at a house and a car burnt out in an incident in Newry.

An unknown fluid was also thrown over one of the occupants of a house in the area in the early hours of Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said officers received a report just after midnight about the incident in the Helen's Terrace area.

"It was reported to police that three men approached a white BMW car parked in the area," they said.

"It was reported that one man smashed a window of the vehicle and another man set alight an object and placed it into the car.

"One man made off towards Pigtail Avenue, as two of the men head towards Clanrye Avenue. The vehicle is completely burnt out following the incident."

They said two men came out of a property in the Clanrye Avenue area upon hearing the car window smash and approached the two men.

"It was reported that one of the men threw an unconfirmed fluid over one of the occupants, while the other man throws a petrol bomb at the front door of the property," they said.

"Neither of the occupants were injured during the incident, but were left badly shaken.