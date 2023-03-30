Petrol bombing in Donaghadee last night linked to ongoing feud between two rival drug gangs in the Ards and North Down

In a statement the PSNI say the petrol bombing in Donaghadee last night is being linked to an ongoing feud between two rival drug gangs in the Ards and North Down.

Detective Sergeant Bell said: “Shortly before 9.50pm on Wednesday 29th March, officers received a report that a house in the Beechfield Drive area had been petrol bombed.

“The fire was extinguished and thankfully, there was no one in the property at the time.

“Enquiries are continuing, and at this stage, it is believed that this incident is linked to an ongoing feud between two rival drug gangs in the Ards and North Down area. We are following a number of lines of enquiry.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area this evening and saw anything suspicious, or anyone who may have any information which may assist us with our enquiries, to call 101, quoting reference number 2055 of 29/03/23.”

The Donaghadee petrol bombing comes amid a spate of attacks thought to be linked to a dispute between rival factions of the UDA.

There has been a large police presence in Ards and north Down.

On Tuesday a house was petrol bombed in Ballyferris Walk, Bangor.

Officers then received a report of damage to a property in Glenbrook Road in Newtownards.

At least two men threw a brick through the front window and poured petrol onto the driveway, the PSNI said.

On Monday, police said eight other houses had been attacked since last Wednesday, and many of those were occupied.