Petrol bombs thrown at Newtownards property - PSNI appeal for information

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a number of petrol bombs thrown at a property in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards, on Tuesday 2nd May.

By Gemma Murray
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:44 BST- 1 min read

According to the PSNI, the incident is reported to have happened at approximately 4.30am and may have involved a dark coloured vehicle.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noted any persons, vehicles or anything suspicious in the area at the time, to get in touch on 101 quoting reference 163 of 02/05/23.

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/ .

