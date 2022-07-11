Petrol bombs thrown at NI roperty after midnight

Mossvale park - Google maps

It’s believed two devices were thrown at the house causing scorch marks to the front door and a window.

A motive for the attack has yet to be established and detectives are appealing for information.

Anyone who believes they may be able to assist the investigation should call 101, quoting reference 14 11/07/22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.