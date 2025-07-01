Phil McClelland: Funeral details released for 'big gentleman' whose family say that 'words can’t express the pain and shock we’re all feeling'

Funeral details have now been released for Phil McClelland whose family have been devastated by his road death.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His death notice on Funeral Times says ‘Philip David McClelland died on June 29.

He is described as the ‘much loved son of Nicola and Gavin, dearly loved partner of Lindsay and deeply loved daddy of Mylie and step dad of Jay and Jake, brother of Joel’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His funeral service is planned to take place at S. Clarke & Son's Funeral Church, Newtownards on Tuesday 8th July 2025 at 12:00pm, followed by a committal at Roselawn Crematorium. The notice adds that he is ‘Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the whole family circle’.

Philip McClelland

The funeral details come after the deep loss felt by his family and friends is marked in a post on social media by Timmy Dickson, (who was Phil’s best friend) after he was asked to share the message ‘on behalf of Phil’s partner, Lindsay Patton’ and his daughter Mylie and wider family circle.

‘As many of you may have already heard, Big Phil – my best mate, tragically lost his life yesterday in a motorbike accident,’ he wrote.

‘Words can’t express the pain and shock we’re all feeling.

‘His partner, his mum, his daughter Mylie and the entire family are completely devastated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We’ll share details about the funeral arrangements as soon as they’re confirmed’.

He added that the family ‘would like to thank everyone for their messages, love, and support during this incredibly difficult time’ as ‘it means more than you know’.

The emotional tribute ends with ‘Rest easy, Big Phil’.

Yesterday PSNI Inspector Cherith Adair of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said that ‘shortly before 1.15pm [yesterday on June 29], we received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle.

‘The rider of the motorcycle sadly died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the collision or with dashcam or other footage which could assist with our investigation is asked to contact Collision Investigation Unit detectives via101, quoting reference number 762 29/06/25.”

Others also paid their respects online including:

RIP Phil Mcclelland – Big gent be sadly missed thoughts are with his family and friends

Rest in peace big Phil

The biggest friendliest gentleman you could ever meet. My hearts broke for his family and closest friends. Rest in peace Phil

Heartbreaking news this morning hearing this gentleman is no longer with us. So many memories, some so old they are blurry on a camera. Rest in peace Phil Mcclelland. Thinking of all your family

A spokesperson for the Road Victim Support Northern Ireland-Donegal group said the group was “deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death”.

“Our thoughts are with Philip’s family, friends, and the wider Newtownards community at this incredibly difficult time,” they said in a post on Facebook.