Mr Rainey, 21, had been on his way to collect his partner Gemma and their newborn son Archie William Mark when the collision happened.

The couple had moved into a new home only three months ago and their son was just born on Sunday.

A funeral notice today said that Mr Rainey, of Garvaghy Road, Ballygawley, “was the cherished partner of Gemma, doting daddy of baby Archie William Mark, treasured son of Mark and Nicola, loving brother of Rebecca and Isaac and a much loved grandson”.

Philip Rainey from Omagh died in a collision on the M1 this week.

The family house is private but there is an opportunity for friends and neighbours to call at the family home on Saturday from 2-8pm.

The funeral service is in Clogherney Presbyterian Church on Sunday at 2.30pm with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Mr Rainey was a keen rugby player, and his club, Omagh Accies RFC paid a heartfelt tribute to him on social media, calling him “an absolute gentleman”.

He was also the grandson of UUP councillor and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Vice Chairman Allan Rainey.

“It is with deep regret we learn of the death of Phillip Rainey,” the club said in a statement. “A proud Accie who played his heart out every time he took to the field and was the life and soul after the game. Gone far too soon and an absolute gentleman. Thoughts and prayers go out to the Rainey & McKeown families and all his friends. May he rest in peace.”

Several dozen people added heartfelt condolences to the post.

Sergeant Amanda McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report at around 10:40am, that a white BMW 520 car had left the east-bound carriageway of the motorway, near the Stangmore junction. Emergency services attended but Phillip sadly died at the scene as a result of his injuries.